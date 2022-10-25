It was heartbreak for Eurobodalla as they fell agonisingly short of victory at the Branch representatives Football Championships.
The competition sees four teams consisting of the best players in each of the leagues from Far South Coast, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven and Goulburn come together for a weekend championship, played at Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee.
Eurobodalla drew their first game against tournament favourites Shoalhaven in a tightly fought 0-0, with both teams failing to capitalise on opportunities created.
They conceded early against Far South Coast in their second game, clawing back a goal before leading 2-1. However Far South Coast refused to go down without a fight, scoring to draw even at 2-2. Eurobodalla prevailed with a late goal to win 3-2.
On Sunday morning, the Eurobodalla struggled to score against a well-organised Goulburn defence and it took until just moments before half time before Tom Finocchiaro broke the deadlock with a powerful shot into the top corner.
Eurobodalla again faced Shoalhaven in the final - both teams progressing through the competition undefeated.
Eurobodalla coach Gus Lopez said the final could've been won and lost by either team several times during the game, with shots at both ends ricocheting off the goalposts.
READ MORE:
"We could've won the game, and at the same time, Shoalhaven could have had the game wrapped up," he said.
After normal and extra time, the game was still locked at 0-0 and the teams lined up for penalties.
"It's a tough way to end the game," Lopez said.
"There's not much you can do - you just have to hope something goes your way."
Shoalhaven prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shoot out, claiming their third consecutive win at the competition.
However, Lopez was really proud of his team's performance, especially given the Eurobodalla league is far smaller than the Shoalhaven.
"Everyone played to the structure and to the best of their ability and it showed," he said.
"At times, we were better than all the opposition."
He said holding midfielder Matt Edenborough played a fantastic tournament.
"He was a stand out over the whole weekend amongst all the players in the competition," Lopez said.
Lopez said the annual competition was an important opportunity for the best players from across the league to play at a higher level.
"It's a higher standard than we usually play in the Eurobodalla," he said.
"There are really talented players in our league who get challenged by this competition.
"If we don't have those players in our competition, we don't have a competition.
"They make our competition better.
"A place for the best players to showcase their talent is important, otherwise we will lose them because they will play out of area."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.