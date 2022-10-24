Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
South Coast film director's nod for Mumbrella Travel Marketing Award

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:48am, first published October 24 2022 - 10:30pm
South Coast film director Isabel Darling has been nominated for a prestigious Mumbrella Travel Marketing Award. Photograph by Honey Atkinson.

South Coast production company Torchlight Media has been nominated for a prestigious Mumbrella Travel Marketing Award.

