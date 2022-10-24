Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire at Tuross Head

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:20am
Two fire trucks were sent to Tuross Head in response to a house fire. Picture supplied.

A family have lost everything after their Tuross Head house was destroyed by fire.

