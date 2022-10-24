A family have lost everything after their Tuross Head house was destroyed by fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the blazing house at Hawkins Road, Tuross Head just after 2pm on Saturday October 22.
When the two fire trucks arrived, the house was already completely destroyed by fire.
Fire fighters turned off a leaking gas cylinder in the house.
READ MORE:
There were no injuries, but all the contents of the house were destroyed.
After the fire, the Tuross Head community rallied around the affected family.
A crowd-funding campaign was launched on fundraising platform GoFundMe within hours of the fire, hoping to raise funds for the family who lost their house.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.