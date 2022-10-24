Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Masterson and Mitchell have returned from successful campaigns at the Special Olympics

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:02am, first published 1:50am
Laurie Masterson (left) with the NSW/ACT mens B grade team and their silver medals. Picture supplied.

The Eurobodalla's Special Olympians have returned home after matching it with Australia's best at the national games.

