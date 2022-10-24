The Eurobodalla's Special Olympians have returned home after matching it with Australia's best at the national games.
Moruya's Laurie Masterson and Craig Mitchell were both selected to represent NSW in basketball at the 2022 Special Olympics National Games in Launceston.
The Special Olympics is an international organisation for athletes with an intellectual disability.
Mitchell was selected as captain of the NSW/ACT A grade team. Masterson was selected in the B grade team.
They were among more than 700 athletes from across Australia who descended on Launceston from October 17 to 21 to compete in 10 different sports.
Masterson's B grade team won silver in a tightly fought final against Victoria. Masterson said the match which ended 30-16 was a hard game and the team was disappointed to miss out on gold.
Mitchell's team narrowly missed out on a medal, falling agonisingly short in a 50-31 defeat to Queensland in the bronze medal play off.
READ MORE:
He was impressed by the level of skill on display throughout the tournament, and the sportsmanship shown by all the athletes.
"Even though we played hard, everyone got on really well - there were no bad sports," he said.
The pair returned to Moruya exhausted after the competition.
The playing schedule was intense, and saw the athletes competing in eight games over four days before finals on the final day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.