Australia celebrates Children's Week every October as a way to recognise the right of every child to be healthy, safe and happy. Across our region, there's plenty of fun to be had all week. A production of The Gruffalo at the Yuin Theatre is one of the highlights, while a book reading and a Gruffalo-themed scavenger hunt at Moruya is also set to be popular. Playgroups are also running across the shire, along with storytimes at your local library. For the full schedule, visit the Eurobodalla Shire Council website.

