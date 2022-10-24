Children's Week
Celebrate the little ones
Australia celebrates Children's Week every October as a way to recognise the right of every child to be healthy, safe and happy. Across our region, there's plenty of fun to be had all week. A production of The Gruffalo at the Yuin Theatre is one of the highlights, while a book reading and a Gruffalo-themed scavenger hunt at Moruya is also set to be popular. Playgroups are also running across the shire, along with storytimes at your local library. For the full schedule, visit the Eurobodalla Shire Council website.
Building Demo
DIY Pizza Oven
Home chefs and DIY enthusiasts rejoice - the Bas is hosting a unique demonstration that's sure to get you fired up. Local retired bricklayer Jock Quirk is running a lesson on building your very own wood-fired oven at home. Learn from this master builder as he constructs a custom oven for the Bas, and get all your burning questions answered. This event is free, but be sure to book your spot online with Eurobodalla Shire Council. Happening Friday (October 28), 10am to 1pm, at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya.
Wow Watercolour
Gillian Wilde demo
As part of the Basil Sellers Art Prize exhibition program, you are invited to join us for a rare opportunity to meet and engage with 2022 Eurobodalla Prize winner and local artist, Gillian Wilde. In this demonstration Gillian will give participants an insight into her renowned art practice, painting and collage techniques. Aspiring artists and community members alike can gain basic knowledge of water colour painting, materials and composition. This event is free, but be sure to book your spot online with Eurobodalla Shire Council. Happening Saturday (October 29), 10am to 12pm, at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya.
Try MTB
Ladies Day
Narooma Mountain Bike Club is inviting local ladies to have a crack at MTB. On Sunday (October 30) at 10am the club is hosting a free 'come and try' day for both beginners and experienced riders alike. Riders will enjoy free coaching and plenty of mountain biking thrills. Get in touch with Narooma Mountain Bike Club to learn more and register: info@mountainbikenarooma.com
Piano Concerto
Alexander Gadjiev
He is one of Sydney's finest pianists, and soon, Alexander Gadjiev will play Batemans Bay. This rising star of the music world is set to bring an inspiring performance to the local audience, playing the works of Chopin, Spiers, and Schuman. South Coast Music Society is making the show happen, bringing Gadjiev to St Bernards Church, Batehaven, this Sunday (October 30). Get your tickets online with SCMS.
Coming Up
All Abilities Festival
Community members with a disability are welcome to join the free, all ages, All Abilities Festival at Narooma. Celebrating what makes our unique community great, the festival will combine music and fun with the chance to connect to local services. Drop by the Bend and Sip Bar in Narooma on Wednesday, November 30, 10am to 3.30pm. Need a hand with transport? Eurobodalla Shire Council can help, simply get in touch: ashley.darby@esc.nsw.gov.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
