Resilience Workshop targets prevention and recovery from natural disasters

A workshop exploring how to better prevent, respond and recover from natural disasters will be held in Moruya next month.
The workshop, developed by the Canberra Joint Region Organisation and its member councils, including the Eurobodall Shire Council, will be held at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on Thursday, November 10.
It will provide members of the community to see and use the South East NSW Resilience Blueprint for the first time.
"The range and scale of disasters, and changes to our climate, has created new partnerships between government and community, which both have roles and responsibilities in prevention and preparedness," a Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson said.
"The Resilience Blueprint has worked with all levels of government, emergency services, researchers, risk analysts, businesses and communities to improve the way our region plans for and responds to natural disasters."
Community recovery officer Linda Wilton said the blueprint was two years in the making, and the time had come to bring the community in to start developing neighbourhood action plans using information the blueprint had collated.
Ms Wilton said Resilient Neighbourhood Action Plans would build on our local strengths and recognise that resilience was both everyone's responsibility and an opportunity to be stronger by working together.
"The workshop will teach us how to use the Resilience Blueprint to develop our own neighbourhood action plans," Ms Wilton said.
"It's important to learn how we can prevent and prepare today, to be able to better respond and recover to challenges in future."
The Resilience Blueprint provides risk data, tools and strategies which will be explained at the workshop.
"A digital map will be part the workshop where participants can see the impact of disasters in the area, giving them a unique perspective of how events occur and how you and your neighbours can prepare and respond to them," Ms Wilton said.
"Together we can develop practical solutions on how to respond to disasters, such as floods and fires and long-term stressors, such as drought.
"As disaster events become more frequent, intense and prolonged, neighbour preparedness is more important than ever."
The workshop will start at 5pm and be followed by a light meal at 6.45pm.
Ms Wilton said everyone was welcome, but places were limited. Bookings were essential via Eventbrite.
