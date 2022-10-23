Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
State's first virtual fence installed in two known 'roadkill hotspots'

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:02am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:27pm
The virtual fence along Cullendulla Drive at Long Beach is designed to deter wildlife from the road when vehicles are present, protecting motorists and reducing roadkill.

Eurobodalla Shire Council will trail a virtual fencing system on Cullendulla Drive and Blairs Road in Long Beach, the first of its kind in the state.

