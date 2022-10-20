Eurobodalla Shire Council's invasive species team is asking for the public's help to stop the spread of weeds around the shire.
The team has set up a launched a weed identification program to help determine what plants to keep, and what plants to dig out.
Weeds have been know to take over precious habitats, threaten industries and impact livelihoods, and the council's natural resource officer, Lily Berry, is on a mission to protect native plants, animals and agriculture.
"The best control strategy is to keep weeds out," she said.
"If they creep in, quickly get on top of them before they spread."
Ms Berry said Eurobodalla residents have noticed new plants popping up as the weather warms.
"It can be tricky to identify weeds; a lot of people get them confused with native plants," she said.
"If you're not sure what's growing in your backyard, send through clear photos of the whole plant, close-ups of leaves, flowers, and any fruit or seed capsules and we will be able to identify it for you," Ms Berry said.
"We can help identify and suggest control options."
The invasive species team was also travelling the shire to provide face-to-face advice.
"Come and visit us at during our Weeds Roadshow in Batemans Bay and Narooma to learn more about the shire's weeds and some handy weed ID tips," Ms Berry said.
The invasive species team will be at Narooma Plaza on Saturday, October 22, from 10am to 2pm, and at Bunnings Warehouse in Batemans Bay on Saturday, November 19, from 10am to 2pm.
The team will also set up a display at Turnbull's Moruya from November 7 to 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.