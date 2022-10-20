Beach water quality investigations continue

Eurobodalla Shire Council is continuing to investigate the source of bacteria which led to 'poor' water quality rating at two beaches in the shire.
The council public and environmental health team frequently undertake sampling at Surf Beach along with data on tides, wind, rainfall, and other background factors - for example the number of bathers, seaweed presence, turbidity, storm water flow, or bird numbers..
Sewerage pump stations, outfalls and the waste facility are also checked to ensure they operate effectively and in accordance with environmental protection licences.
No potential source or reason for water-quality issues at Surf Beach has been identified yet.
Surf Beach is a part of the council's regular and ongoing Beachwatch program - monitoring 11 beaches in the shire including taking five water samples per month between November and March.
The National Health and Medical Research Council's Guidelines for Managing Risks in Recreational Waters recommend using Enterococci bacteria as an indicator for faecal contamination. Enterococci sp. occur in the gut of all warm-blooded animals making the identification of a definitive source of contamination difficult.
The NSW report's rating does not mean bacteria numbers are constantly high. For example, last season Casey's Beach exceeded the trigger value - 40 colony forming units per 100ml - four times from 27 samples.
A council spokesperson said it was safe to swim at Caseys Beach and Surf Beach most of the time and when poor results were returned, public warning signs were put out.
Following the State of the Beaches 2021-22 report, the council has also commenced a more comprehensive sampling program for the Caseys Beach catchment and sources of pollution are being investigated.
The council continues to recommend avoiding in swimming at any location for three days after periods of heavy rain or if the water appears to be discoloured or murky.
