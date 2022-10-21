Parents and supporters packed the hall of St Bernard's Primary School for the opening night performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical.
The whole of school performance was a proud production and return to the stage for students after two years of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
READ MORE:
All students enjoyed a moment in the spotlight but it was Year Five students Isla Blass and Malachi Condon who, in their lead roles as Truly Scrumptious and Caractacus Potts, stole the show.
Parents were convinced the students must have had a professional voiceover to sing along with. But it was Isla, who said the show was her first step to stardom.
"Yes, it was me.
"I was sitting out the back and singing all the songs for the scenes I wasn't in. I really, really want to be an actress one day and I think this is a good way to start."
This was Isla's first big role but she's familiar with musical theatre.
"I do a lesson at Stepz Dance Academy each week, which is singing, acting and dancing all in one," she said.
For Isla, the opportunity to get on stage was exciting, if a little daunting.
"I just really like to perform I guess," she said.
"I like to show what I've got in my singing, acting and dancing talent."
By repeating the mantra 'I can do it' Isla was able to calm her pre-show jitters.
"That always helps me to be able to do it, and I usually also try deep breaths," she said.
Malachi was surprised to land the role of the show's male lead.
"I've never done anything like this before and I didn't actually audition for this role," he said.
"The roles I auditioned for were taken so I ended up with [Caractacus Potts]."
Although Malachi is new to acting, he has had some previous experience with singing.
"I haven't acted before but I'm enjoying it," he said.
Before opening night Malachi was a little scared of how the audience would react.
"I was worried that people wouldn't like it and that I would be booed off the stage but it hasn't happened so far," he said.
Malachi said is favourite part of the musical was the end, which is when the actors get to go off script.
"You can just go with the flow because no one really knows what's going on," he said.
"It's fun and you get to make it up as you go."
The school does a musical performance every two years to showcase the talents of students.
"It's so great to give kids that opportunity to shine in areas where their talents are," school principal Johanna Wain said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.