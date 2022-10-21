Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
St Bernard's Primary School performs Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
October 21 2022
Parents and supporters packed the hall of St Bernard's Primary School for the opening night performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical.

