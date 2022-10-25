Find your home at South Jerrabomberra's new display village

With its open spaces and planned amenities, South Jerrabomberra is emerging as one of the region's most vibrant and appealing places to live.

This is branded content for The Village Building Company.

The Village Building Company has officially opened the doors to its newly-completed Display Village at South Jerrabomberra.



The Display Village is the opportunity to explore homes built by seven different builders including The Village Building Company, Metric Homes, Metricon, Achieve Homes, Watt Constructions, Hotondo Homes, and Bode by Ram Constructions.



The homes are of a high quality and cater for a range of needs and lifestyles.

In partnership with the Master Builders Association, the Display Village was launched in September with an open day celebrating South Jerra, its residents, and the exciting new community being developed there.



More than 2000 attended the opening, keen to see what South Jerrabomberra has to offer.

The homes on display are all high quality and cater for a range of needs and lifestyles. Picture supplied.

South Jerra is like no other suburb in the region. It is well located in close proximity to three Town Centres in the ACT as well as the CBD of Queanbeyan.



It's also close to the airport, the shops and restaurants of Kingston, Manuka and the employment belt of the Parliamentary Triangle.

Construction of a Town Park is soon to get underway to create an amazing facility featuring a 520 metre square water splash park, a formal play area with a tall hero centre piece approximately ten metres tall, and a nature play area.



It will also include a learn-to-ride facility to teach kids road rules, but also for local schools to use for excursions with the kids, an outdoor gym, barbecues, an amphitheatre for events, shared pathways and an 85 metre diameter kickaround space.



A community centre is also planned. Constructed adjacent to the park, it will provide a meeting place for residents and cater for functions.



A 90 hectare area of the The Village Building Company-owned hills behind the South Jerrabomberra Estate will be preserved under a biodiversity stewardship arrangement by the company. Picture supplied.

On the other side of the park will be a Town Centre which is anticipated will contain a small supermarket, medical centre, cafes, restaurants and other shops.

Construction of a Dog Park with an enclosed play area catering for both large and small dogs will begin later in 2022. It will be landscaped and feature sheltered areas and a barbecue. Also proposed is a Community Orchard and garden adjacent to the Dog Park.



The Village Building Company owns the hills behind the South Jerrabomberra Estate. This area of around 90 hectares will be preserved under a biodiversity stewardship arrangement by the Company.

There will be walking trails and a lookout in this area for residents to enjoy, offering exceptional views across to the Brindabellas and other scenic icons within the region.

Other amenities planned for South Jerrabomberra include a skate park, a BMX pump track and mountain bike trails and skills facility.



An artist's impression of the future South Jerrabomberra dog park that's soon to be under construction.

The development is located close to the Regional Sporting Complex being constructed by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council on 23 ha of land dedicated by The Village Building Company.



This complex will contain six outdoor playing fields in the first stage, with future stages including a 3000-seat basketball stadium and an aquatic centre. Construction of the first stage is advancing and will be operational in 2023.



Also close by is the long-awaited Jerrabomberra High School to be constructed on other land provided by The Village Building Company.

South Jerrabomberra has been designed to create a vibrant place to live with a variety of housing types, recreational opportunities and amenities catering for different demographics and lifestyles all within the one development.



Once complete, it will contain 1,500 dwellings and be home to around 4,000 people.

The display village features homes from seven different builders to explore.

The project is predominantly broken up into Estate 1 and Estate 2.



Estate 1 comprises 664 dwellings of which 509 have had titles issued and settled with the remainder to be registered by December 2022 (123 dwellings) and March 2023 (32 dwellings).



Estate 2 approvals are currently being finalised and works will commence in early 2023.

The Village Building Company has a small number of blocks available for sale and these will be the last opportunity to purchase in Estate 1.

Visit The Village Building Company's website to find out more about the opportunity to make South Jerrabomberra your home. The Display Village is open Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 4pm, at Alpine Ash Way, Tralee.

