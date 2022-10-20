Greens call for cashless gambling cards as venues prepare to roll out facial recognition technology

Facial recognition technology will roll out in gaming rooms across the Eurobodalla Shire as early as next year in an attempt to stop problem gambling.
The Australian Hotels Association NSW and ClubsNSW are in advance development of a "state-of-the-art" system, with dozens of clubs across the state already operating facial recognition systems effectively.
However, the NSW Greens Party has called for "more effective ways" of combating problem gambling in the state.
A ClubsNSW spokesperson said the technology would become a major part of the Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion scheme with prevents problem gamblers from entering gaming areas.
"Importantly, the technology will have strict privacy protections in place - for example, no licensed venue can access the data, which can only be used to enforce self-exclusion in gaming areas," the spokesperson said.
"The roll-out of the technology follows on from a recent survey which found 85 per cent of self-excluded problem gamblers support facial recognition to identify self-excluded people, with the vast majority of those surveyed comfortable with it being used to enforce venue exclusion."
ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said facial recognition technology was already in place across multiple NSW clubs and had proven to be effective in preventing self-excluded patrons from accessing gaming machines.
"Close to 100 clubs are already using this technology and the feedback is that it works," he said.
"Those that have been proactive in choosing to self-exclude from the gaming rooms of clubs and pubs will now have extra support from our industry to make sure they maintain their resolve and stay out of harm's way. That's something we can be very proud of."
AHA NSW chief executive John Whelan said recent trials in six NSW hotels had similar success to a scheme in place in 300 venues in South Australia.
"Technology now allows us to accurately identify self-excluded problem gamblers and then stop them from gambling - this is a powerful tool and NSW hotels and clubs are committed to implementing it," he said.
"When an excluded person enters a gaming room, their face will be scanned and immediately compared with the faces of all people already in the self-exclusion system.
"If there is a match, an alert will be sent to the venue within seconds, allowing staff to intervene and prevent gambling.
"Treatment providers and counselling services will also be alerted and can provide assistance to the patron."
Once implemented, the scheme will be state-wide for the first time. All venues involved will display clear signage alerting people that facial recognition technology is in use, and no hotel or club will have direct access to a person's data.
NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann responded to the announcement by renewing calls for "effective harm reduction measures".
"Pokies operators are so scared of a mandatory gambling card that they've turned to invasive and inconsistent facial recognition technology instead," she said.
"Not only is this a huge invasion of privacy, it's far less accurate than a mandatory card. It's also another piece of public data at threat of a potential breach.
"We need to place a moratorium on new facial recognition technology so that it can be assessed and regulated, before it ends up in every pub and club in every town in NSW.
"A mandatory gambling card would allow self-exclusion and gambling harm reduction measures, and would stop money laundering in its tracks."
Ms Faehrmann said The Greens were calling for a mandatory state-wide cashless gambling card, a curfew on gambling machines between midnight and midday, $1 bet limits per spin, mandatory player-set time and spending limits for both gambling machines and online gambling, a prohibition on loyalty programs in gambling venues, and a ban on poker machine features designed to be addictive such as flashing lights and sounds.
The Greens are also calling for amendments to the Electoral Funding laws to prohibit political donations from clubs engaged in any type of gambling, and a prohibition on any political party, elected representative or candidate from owning or receiving any income from poker machines or other forms of gambling.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
