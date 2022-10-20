Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens call for cashless gambling cards as venues prepare to roll out facial recognition technology

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clubs and hotels across NSW will soon have facial recognition technology as a measure to stop problem gambling.

Facial recognition technology will roll out in gaming rooms across the Eurobodalla Shire as early as next year in an attempt to stop problem gambling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.