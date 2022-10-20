Eurobodalla Shire Council has a smorgasbord of great events next week for Children's Week 2022.
A production of The Gruffalo at the Yuin Theatre is one of the highlights, while a book reading and a Gruffalo-themed scavenger hunt will also be popular activities in the last week of October.
The council has been running Children's Week events for nearly a decade, and child development officer Jenny Hogg said 2022 would feature several events to celebrate the skills, talents and abilities of the shire's youngest residents.
"We all love the Gruffalo and, although the live show has sold out, we still have plenty of fun with a book reading of this world-wide favourite at Dalmeny on Monday, October 24, and a Gruffalo-inspired treasure hunt at Moruya on Thursday, October 27," Ms Hogg said.
"There are also beach excursions, story time at the Bodalla Nursery, and a guided walk at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens.
"We're also bringing the popular Children's Week Fun Day back to the Moruya Showground Pavilion with music and dancing, face painting, art, an obstacle course, and book reading. Families and carers will also have the opportunity to speak to local community-service providers.
"All the activities are filling up fast, so book in soon."
Children's Week is a national program and schools, playgroups, early education providers, libraries and community groups across Australia will be hosting activities and events designed to recognise and promote the rights of children to enjoy their childhood.
More information on Children's Week in the Eurobodalla Shire can be found here.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.