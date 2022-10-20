Work has begun at Long Beach's Bay Road to provide short term reinforcements to mitigate coastal erosion.
Eurobodalla Shire Council acquired relevant permits to begin emergency beach nourishment which involves movement of sand and temporary placement of sandbags.
Heavy machinery will scrape a 300-millimetre layer of sand from the southern end of Long Beach to the eroded area. The southern end of the beach will replenish naturally over time.
READ MORE:
The sand will be placed to create a new berm and act as a buffer until long-term solutions are adopted as part of a certified Coastal Management Plan.
Long-term management options for Bay Road have been outlined in Council's draft CMP, which is currently on exhibition until November 9.
For more information, visit the council's web page on Long Beach erosion control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.