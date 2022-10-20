Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Short term emergency work is underway to protect Long Beach's Bay Road

Updated October 20 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:57am
Bay Road in Long Beach is going to receive some short term reinforcements to mitigate erosion. File picture.

Work has begun at Long Beach's Bay Road to provide short term reinforcements to mitigate coastal erosion.

