Popular Batemans Bay health store ready to celebrate 25 years

GOVITA Batemans Bay will celebrate its 25th birthday this week with a big birthday gala day at their North Street shop.
The popular health store will celebrate on Friday, October 21, with freebies, giveaways, and discounts across the store.
The store will also offer free consultations with a naturopath, and free skincare advice.
Owner of GOVITA Batemans Bay, Bev Dunne, has been educating the community on all things health since 1991, and opened the Batemans Bay shop in 1997.
"It's hard to believe our business is 25 years old, and I must admit when we opened the store 25 years ago, I never imagined we would have the awesome store we have today," Ms Dunne said online.
"It's been an incredible experience, and it's wonderful to look back over those 25 years to see how our business has evolved and grown in that time."
Ms Dunne said the business wouldn't be the same without her "brilliant" staff and customers.
"Without our brilliant staff, we wouldn't have the business we have today," she said online.
"And just as importantly, we want to acknowledge and thank the many customers who have also been a part of our business for 25 years.
"It's been a privilege to be a part of the community that has embraced our store and have become loyal and supportive customers."
More information about the 25th birthday celebrations can be found on the GOVITA Batemans Bay website.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
