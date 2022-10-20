Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Six Walbunja Rangers have graduated as part of a pioneering program at Batemans Bay Aboriginal Land Council

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:52am, first published 3:45am
The six graduates with ranger coordinator Andrew White after the ceremony in Batemans Bay. Picture by James Tugwell.

Six Walbunja rangers from Batemans Bay Aboriginal Land Council (BBALC) have achieved qualifications through a pioneering program equipping young people to care for their country.

