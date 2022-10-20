Motorcyclist taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Beach Road

A man has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on Beach Road, Batemans Bay.
Emergency services were called to Beach Road, just outside Birdland Animal Park, about 11.15am to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man in his 70s, the rider of the motorcycle, was treated for possible head injuries at the scene before being taken to Moruya District Hospital in a stable condition.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the female driver of the Nissan sedan stopped to render assistance to the man.
"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue," the spokesperson said.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
