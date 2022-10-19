Nine young rugby players from the South Coast have been named in the Canberra Raiders pre-Christmas representative squad lists.
The Raiders named extended squads for the Harold Matthews Cup, a competition for boys under the age of 16, the SG Ball Cup, a competition for boys under the age of 19, and the Tarsha Gale Cup, a nine-a-side competition for girls under the age of 18.
Three South Coast players were picked in the Harold Matthews Cup squad: Batemans Bay's Matthew Cox, Merimbula-Pambula's Ashton Flint, and Bega's Chris Feeney.
Jayden Wolfe from the Batemans Bay Tigers and Matthew Wheatley from the Bega Roosters were picked in the SG Ball Cup squad.
Two young players from the South Coast Marlins were picked in the Tarsha Gale Cup: Ashlyn Breust and Maddison Morris.
Former Batemans Bay Boar Bonnie Brewer, who now plays in Canberra, was also picked for the Tarsha Gale Cup squad along with former Narooma She Devils league tag player Elli Beecham.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.