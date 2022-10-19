Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Trip Advisor ranks Tilba's Dromedary Hotel in top 10 per cent of venues worldwide

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:00am
Dromedary Hotel owners Jeremy Corfield (left) and Susan Gray at the bar of their award-winning pub. Picture supplied.

Tilba's Dromedary Hotel has won a 2022 Travellers' Choice award with travel website Trip Advisor.

