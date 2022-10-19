Tilba's Dromedary Hotel has won a 2022 Travellers' Choice award with travel website Trip Advisor.
The award recognises the top 10 per cent of venues around the world based on user reviews. It is the second consecutive year the pub has won the award.
Pub owner Jeremy Corfield said he was so proud of his team and all the work they put in which led to the award.
"It's pretty good for a pub that is 126 years old and painted six different colours of orange," Mr Corfield said.
He and his wife Susan Gray bought the pub four years ago, and have ridden the rollercoaster of fires and COVID-19 that has shaken the hospitality industry ever since.
He said the key to the pub's success was in the warm welcome and commitment to quality.
"We want to give people a genuine welcome," he said.
"We are pretty clear on what good looks like."
Mr Corfield said the award was great news for the entire south coast region, and showed the area's growing ambition to be a fine food destination.
"There's a move to make the south coast a food, wine and beer region," he said.
"We are trying to do our bit to represent the region."
It is the latest in a string of accolades for the Dromedary Hotel. They were the winner of the 2019 Eurobodalla excellence in small business awards, regional south coast winner of the 2021 NSW business awards and a state finalist in the NSW small business awards that same year.
However, for Mr Corfield, nothing is more satisfying than seeing happy customers enjoying his pub.
"It brings a smile to your face when people are pleased with the pub in their town," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
