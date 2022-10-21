A south coast cancer survivor has shared her experience of radiotherapy in the hope it will lead to the service being provided on the coast.
Bega's Daphne Sweeney decided to undergo radiation therapy when she was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer.
She had to travel to Canberra for three appointments before commencing radiotherapy in March this year.
She received 16 radiotherapy sessions in Canberra over three weeks, and said the process was exhausting and painful.
"When you've had radiation, all you want to do is go home and rest," she said.
"Until you have been through it all, you don't understand.
"Especially when you are my age, it is a lot."
Ms Sweeney said she had no energy for anything while she was undergoing her treatment and had to spend any free time resting.
However, Ms Sweeney considers herself one of the lucky ones.
She travelled by bus to Canberra and stayed with her daughter and son-in-law when she needed accommodation.
Ms Sweeney knows many cancer patients don't have accommodation available to them in Canberra and are forced to pay to stay in the hospital or in a hotel room.
"I was so fortunate I had somewhere to stay," she said.
Having a familiar place to return to each night and family to support her made the radiotherapy process more endurable for Ms Sweeney. Yet, she said the entire experience was unpleasant and would've been better if she could have stayed at home.
South East Regional Hospital in Bega doesn't have oncology or radiotherapy services available.
Ms Sweeney finds this frustrating and short-sighted.
READ MORE:
"We have a beautiful hospital here in Bega, why don't we have a radiation centre?" she said.
"For radiation, I have to drive up the mountain to Canberra."
She would like to see the planned Eurobodalla Hospital in Moruya include radiotherapy and oncology services so Eurobodalla residents aren't placed in her position: driving past a new health facility to receive treatment hours away.
Currently the services are not included in the plan for the Eurobodalla facility. A petition calling for their inclusion at the hospital was submitted to state parliament on October 11, with a response due within five weeks.
In May, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said employing radiation oncology specialists in the Eurobodalla full time was untenable because of the relatively small number of patients the specialists would see.
For Ms Sweeney and other cancer patients on the far south coast, cancer treatment services in Moruya would also be beneficial.
"It's an easier drive," she said, "at least I wouldn't have to drive up the mountain to Canberra."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.