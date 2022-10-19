Praise for region's first sports conference at Bay Pavilions

Organisers and attendees have praised the regions first sports conference after a jam-packed weekend at the Bay Pavilions.
The South East and Tablelands Regional Sports and Recreation Conference ran from October 14 to 15 thanks to Eurobodalla Shire Council and the Office of Sport.
Representatives from different government agencies shared strategies and plans which were followed up with a Q&A session.
Council's recreation coordinator and event organiser Tina Smith said the passion from each speaker was "incredible".
"They had such great insights to boosting participation in sport and active recreation," she said.
"It was great to see attendees taking notes and asking questions throughout the conference."
Attendee Jamie Clout, from the Batemans Bay Mountain Bike Club, collected valuable information to help start a new mountain bike club.
He said the conference gave him more confidence in the lead up to his club's inaugural meeting.
From learning about the significance of a welcome to country by Indigenous Elder Owen Carriage, to understanding the process of applying for grants - Mr Clout said the content was relevant and appreciated the networking opportunities.
Ms Smith said more than 60 people registered for the conference, with varying numbers attending the different presentations.
"There were representatives from a kayak tour business, veterans' cricket and surf clubs to name a few," she said.
"To see a greater attendance of local sport and recreation representatives would have increased the networking opportunities, which is what we hoped for."
Ms Smith said Council was looking towards further partnership opportunities with NSW Office of Sport in the future to continue to build the capacity of the local community.
"It was valuable for different agencies to be in the same room talking with the community about participation and facilities as well as modern approaches to coaching and how to create inclusive club cultures," Ms Smith said.
Helen Palombo of the Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club said it was great to learn the different levels of government and their role in sport and recreation.
"The conference helped reinforce our club's core vision, which is to build community," she said.
After moving to Moruya, Ms Palombo joined the dragon boat club to meet new people.
"It is a welcoming group of community people," she said.
Ms Palombo said the club was focussed on growing member numbers to support those who want to compete.
She said the presentation from Australian Community Media journalist Joel Erickson was a highlight.
"It was great to know how we can use the local media to help get our message out there," she said.
Councillor Peter Diskon was MC during the event and thanked everyone who attended.
