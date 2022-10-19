Free sessions to help seniors get online and stay safe doing it

NBN co will hold two free events this week to help seniors improve their online skills.
The publicly-owned company is encouraging seniors to attend one of the two community events in Batemans Bay, held by a local nbn ambassador, which will proved them with tips on how to choose the right internet provider, and how to connect to the internet.
They'll also learn how to use connected devices to make their lives more convenient, and how to stay safe online.
The session are part of Get Online Week, and more than 500 community organisations across the country are holding free events for seniors.
Two two events will be held at 3 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, first on Wednesday, October 19, from 2.30pm and then on Friday, October 21, from 10am.
Get Online Week is organised by Good Things Foundation Australia, and is expected to reach more than 15,000 Australians this year.
READ ALSO
Jess Wilson, chief executive of Good Things Foundation Australia, said digital skills were increasingly important in a modern world.
"Digital skills are just as important today as access to food, housing, and education and that's why Get Online Week is such an important time in the calendar," she said.
"It is a chance to reach people who otherwise may get left behind and help them to feel confident and safe connecting with loved ones, shopping online or finding their new dream job."
NBN local General Manager, Chris Cusack, said the COVID-19 pandemic had proved just how important digital capability was among seniors.
"It connected seniors to loved ones and allowed them to bank and shop," he said.
"We are encouraging seniors to come along to one of our Batemans Bay events to learn more about the internet, how they can improve their tech skills, and how to connect to the nbn network.
"These interactive sessions are all about helping the local community to improve their online experience. Our nbn Local team can help answer questions you have about getting connected, provide simple tips to improve how you can stay safe online and get more out of your internet experience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.