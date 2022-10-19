Organisation plans to get more people with disabilities into jobs

Disability support services organisation Life Without Barriers has launched its Access Inclusion and Employment Plan which aims to put more people with disabilities into jobs across the country.
The organisation, which recently opened its new Batemans Bay site in the old information centre on the corner of Beach Road and the Princes Highway, is committed to a goal of having 15 per cent of its workforce identifying as having lived experience of disability within the next three years.
Life Without Barriers Chief Executive, Claire Robbs, said bold and accountable measures are needed for there to be an impactful change in the employment barriers for people with disability.
"The barriers people with disability face in accessing fair and equitable employment are barriers we create in society," she said.
"It is incumbent upon us to eradicate the unconscious bias and misconceptions about people with disability in the workforce.
"Life Without Barriers is to continue offering a great place to work for everyone by embracing the individual skills, perspectives, and experiences our people bring to the workplace."
Ms Robbs said the AIEP also plans to extend the organisation's commitments to its services for people with disability, and supporting them in supported independent living.
READ ALSO
"Beyond our workforce, we intend to expand the support we provide now to NDIS participants and young people with disability," she said.
"It is deeply concerning that young people with disability are not entering the workforce for close to 8 years after finishing their education.
"As a top industry for employment growth, the care and support sector can set an example for government and corporate employers by employing people with a disability."
The unemployment rate for people with a disability remains double that of the rest of the population despite Australia's relatively low unemployment rate (3.5%).
"We know that the majority of working-age people with disabilities do not require additional support or time off work because of their disability, yet we continually see this group under- 2 represented in that labour market," Ms Robbs said.
"We will achieve the targets set out in the AIEP by leveraging our resources, experience and scale to enhance our workforce practices and lobby and encourage all Australian employers to do the same."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.