Enjoy space to breathe and relax

Immaculately presented, this home boasts style and sophistication. Well designed for the modern family, it's also in a great location only minutes to family-friendly beaches, schools and shopping.
Sunlit in the living room by large bay windows, and tiled throughout the dining and kitchen with ample bench space and lovely garden views, there is also a formal living and dining space and a well-situated study.
Four bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, and the main has a walk-through wardrobe to the ensuite. The main bathroom is also separate from the toilet.
Spend most of your time on the rear covered entertaining deck, in the well-established gardens or walking to a nearby beach. And side gated access next to your double garage and a garden shed at the rear means plenty of room for the toys.
