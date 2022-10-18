A Dalmeny-based community group has criticised council over last year's controversial land sale after a GIPA application, saying council "withheld vital information" from the community.
Dalmeny Matters claims the paperwork shows council originally planned to sell the land with a 20-metre buffer, that a valuation review of the land did not happen, and that the council instructed real estate agents not to publicise the amount of lots the land would yield.
The group also accused the council of not doing any checks on Heppa Construction before accepting their offer on the land.
However, Council has defended itself against Dalmeny Matters' claims, saying information about the land sale has always been public, and that all necessary checks were completed on each prospective buyer of the land.
A council spokesperson said councillors considered a "comprehensive report on the land sale" at a council meeting on July 13, 2021, a community information session was held on July 1, 2021, prior to the sale, and information about the sale, including frequently asked questions, was available on the council's website.
In a statement, a Dalmeny Matters spokesperson said a Valuation Report obtained by the GIPA application showed Council considered selling the land with a 20-metre buffer between the land and existing houses.
"This land would have been excluded from sale, remain native vegetation and be rezoned for public open space," the spokesperson said. "However this option was mysteriously not presented to Councillors when they voted to sell the land.
"This buffer may have made a significant difference to Dalmeny residents living adjacent to the Land Release Area, who currently face a future where their bush backdrop is replaced by a massive noisy construction site alike to that currently experienced by Broulee locals."
The council spokesperson confirmed a buffer was considered, but said other measures were in place to ensure green space.
"A green space buffer was considered by Council staff as part of early investigations," they said.
"As more information was obtained on the development process as part of those early investigations, it became clear that green space considerations would more appropriately be addressed through the Master Plan and DCP process, currently underway."
Dalmeny Matters said the Valuation Report was prefaced by a recommendation that the council seek a review of the price due to "significant uncertainty" of the market.
"A Valuation review did not happen and this fact was also not communicated to Councillors at the time," a Dalmeny Matters spokesperson said. "Councillors therefore voted to sell the land unaware of the risks involved."
A council spokesperson said a recommendation to review the price of an asset was "standard" in valuations, and had increased due to COVID-19.
"Staff routinely consider whether there has been a change in market conditions between when a valuation is written and when a sale is being concluded," the spokesperson said.
"In this case, we took into account the short time between the valuation and sale date, the buoyant local market at the time, the relatively recent sale price of adjoining land, the market appraisals from real estate agents when Council was selecting an agent, the prices included in the responses to the EOI, and the fact that the sale price ultimately agreed was several multiples of the valuation and also significantly above any of the real estate market appraisals."
Dalmeny Matters also received email correspondence between the council and the real estate agent where council instructs the agent not to "scare the community" by mentioning how many lots the land may potentially yield.
In a statement, Dalmeny Matters released a sentence from the email: "The section 'into approximately 300-350 allotments' concerns us as we don't want to scare the rest of the community".
Council confirmed the email, but said Dalmeny Matters hadn't presented it in full context.
"The sentence referred to also includes the words 'and there is a fair bit of work to be done before number of allotments can be determined'," a Council spokesperson said.
"Mentioning the number of allotments at that time could have been misleading for the community and prospective purchasers."
Other emails obtained by Dalmeny Matters reportedly show council accepted the offer from Heppa Constructions, despite it not being the highest, because unlike other offers they did not ask for a due diligence period or make an offer dependent on DA approval.
"What does this say about this company?" a Dalmeny Matters spokesperson said.
"There is no publicly available information on Heppa Constructions aside from the fact that it was formed in 2019 - no past projects, no company website, nothing.
"Did Council perform any checks on this company before accepting the offer?"
A council spokesperson said a range of factors were considered when comparing offers on the land, including advice from a commercial real estate agent.
"Two higher offers were not accepted because they included conditions which meant the Council and ratepayers would be assuming significant risk in the sale," they said.
"The Council report which Councillors endorsed to approve the sale noted that reduced risk for Council was one of the relevant factors in the proposed approach to the sale.
"Council also considered advice from the expert commercial real estate agent engaged for this sale who had past experience with the purchaser and the agent confirmed the view that the purchaser had the suitable capacity to complete the transaction.
"The real estate agent also noted that groups who do not require a due diligence period are far more genuine and have a better understanding of the site as they have spent both money and time doing the due diligence already.
"Background checks on Heppa Constructions were undertaken by Council's real estate agent and the credibility of the proposed purchaser was one of the factors considered in the selection."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
