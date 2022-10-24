Rosedale puts on a show for Malua Boardriders monthly competition

Generations of surfers were stretching on the neoprene and waxing up their shredsticks as Malua Boardriders held their monthly surfing competition.
There were 49 registered competitors ranging in age from seven to mid 60s gathered on Rosedale Beach at 7am on October 16 awaiting the competition horn.
They were joined by a strong community crowd - some drawn to watching the surfing, others by the waft of eggs and bacon along the beach.
"Rosedale put on a bit of a show," club treasurer Henry Barrington said.
"It was just a great community day.
"All the generations turned up - grandmas and mums and dads and friends all to watch the surfing."
Mr Barrington has been at the club since its inception in 2020, and said it was encouraging to see so many young groms - surfer slang for a young surfer - turning up and getting involved.
"We have lots of aspiring surfers," he said, "and lots of good surfers coming through the ranks."
Mr Barrington said his stand out from the day was a young Miller Whiteman in the junior boys "surfing like a demon" on a new board.
"He is gaining so much confidence as he grows older - it's great to see," Mr Barrington said.
The full results from the competition were:
Malua Boardriders are always accepting new members.
For more information, or to join, visit the club website: maluaboardriders.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
