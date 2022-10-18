Reduced speed limit on Princes Highway next week

A section of the Princes Highway in Batemans Bay will be reduced to 40km/h next week for planned maintenance work.
Workers will conduct investigation works between Beach Road and the Old Princes Highway from 8pm to 5am on Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26.
The speed limit will be reduce to 40km/h during the works, and a single-lane closure will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.