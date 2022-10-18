Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Reduced speed limit on Princes Highway next week

October 18 2022 - 1:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A section of the Princes Highway in Batemans Bay will be reduced to 40km/h next week for planned maintenance work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.