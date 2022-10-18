Citizen directions help police in high speed chase

A Batemans Bay man has been sentenced after an incident involving a police chase in a stolen vehicle.
Louie Henry, 21, pleaded guilty in Batemans Bay Local Court on October 17 to one charge of knowingly being carried in stolen conveyance.
According to documents tendered to the court, Henry was one of three passengers in a Mitsubishi Mirage stolen from Sunshine Bay and found by police in Bellambi in April.
The documents said Wollongong police came upon the stolen vehicle while on patrol. They recorded the car travelling at 120 kilometres per hour in a 50 speed zone.
The police began a pursuit, which was called off because of the high speeds involved.
However, according to the documents, members of the public directed police to the whereabouts of the vehicle.
Police located the vehicle and three people on foot nearby.
The documents said a witness confirmed the three men had fled the vehicle and thrown away the key.
Defence lawyer Adam Sumbak said while the crime was a "serious offence in nature", Henry's involvement was "passive".
"He didn't know it was a stolen vehicle until the police chase commenced," he said.
"He panicked with the police."
Mr Sumbak said Henry was "on the edge of perhaps going somewhere darker in this world" if he didn't change his company and actions.
Magistrate Doug Dick accepted though the matter was serious, Henry's "role was minor".
Henry was convicted and fined $800.
