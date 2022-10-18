Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bill Mahoney exhibition at Bay Pavilions celebrates 38-year career

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Mahoney working on a piece that is displayed in Iceland. Picture supplied.

The artist behind an ongoing leadlight and stained glass exhibition at Bay Pavilions says it's a "privilege" to showcase almost 40 years of glass work in the Eurobodalla Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.