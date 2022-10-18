Man sentenced after axe attack

A Surf Beach man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to recklessly wounding.
Mirko Tomicic, 18, appeared before Batemans Bay Local Court on October 17 facing one charge of recklessly wounding.
DPP prosecutor Nellie Verghase told the court a 29-year-old victim was left with three wounds to his leg and a 10cm wound to his abdomen after Tomicic used an axe during an altercation on the night of March 22, 2022.
Defence solicitor Adam Sumbak accepted the incident was a "very serious offence," but said the court had to address the "elephant in the room" - that being the alleged domestic violence which Tomicic was responding to.
Mr Sumbak said Tomicic was on a camping trip when he received several panicked calls asking for help in an alleged domestic dispute.
Tomicic answered the call for help, attending a home in Surf Beach.
"He was forced to go to the house knowing something terrible may have occurred. He did not know what to expect when he arrived," Mr Sumbak said.
He said there was a small axe in Tomicic's car that was used for chopping firewood on the camping trip.
According to documents tendered to the court, Tomicic used the axe as a weapon when an altercation broke out upon arriving at the residence.
"He was acting on impulse," Mr Sumbak said.
He said the incident could easily have ended far worse.
"Had things turned out a little different, he could be in a different court facing different charges," he said.
Mr Sumbak said the victim was so aggressive when ambulance paramedics arrived, they had to chemically sedate him in order to apply first aid.
Mr Sumbak read to the court some text messages sent by Tomicic after the incident.
"I am so f**king sorry" and "I don't know what I was thinking" Tomicic texted after the event.
Ms Verghase accepted Tomicic was acting to correct a situation he perceived as wrong.
However, she said it was not for individual citizens to take justice into their own hands.
Magistrate Doug Dick said triple zero existed for situations such as this.
"We don't want people responding like this," he said.
During the sentence, Mr Dick acknowledge the "genuine remorse" shown by Tomicic but told him "today isn't all about you".
Tomicic was sentenced to an 18 month intensive corrections order and must complete 300 hours of community service.
