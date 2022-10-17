"Attitude" (Simon Byrne) got the best start just ahead of "Accolade" (Lachlan Brown) at the boat end. A backing shift on the short work to the Yellow Rock allowed "Attitude" to tack onto port and cross ahead of "Accolade" and lead around the top mark. Meanwhile, the remainder of the fleet was tightly bunched to the extent that when "Wishful Thinking" (Simon Dunlop) tried to tack away she came into contact with "Moonmist" (Robin Davey) and then "Sail La Vie".

