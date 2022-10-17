Art exhibition opening up conversations about mental health

A group of young artists are pioneering for better conversations surrounding mental health through an art exhibition.
The Active Art Showcase exhibited artworks raising awareness about mental health problems and support services available.
Sophie Heslop's work 'Medicine' - a mixture of line art, watercolour and oil pastels - was just one piece on display.
Her work featured a portrait of a girl who was physically sick - a representation of her mental illness. In front of the girl, there was a bottle of medicine symbolising support services and networks available to deal with mental health problems.
The medicine bottle said 'open up', inviting anyone with mental health problems to start getting treatment by simply 'opening up' to those around them.
READ MORE:
For Sophie, the work was an expression of how she felt about mental health, but also provided an opportunity to talk with others about their experience.
She said the event was a success because of the conversations it started.
"There isn't always a lot of recognition for how people are feeling," Sophie said. "Events like this need to happen more.
We had COVID-19 and the bushfires and it's important to talk about how these experiences made us feel.- Sophie Heslop
"The way they talked about mental health - it was normalising it. It is okay to talk about it, and that was clear."
When Sophie arrived at the exhibition on October 8 and 9, 'Medicine' was already labelled as sold. She said it was a "great feeling" to sell a work.
The exhibition was part of mental health awareness week, organised by Eurobodalla Shire Council in conjunction with Soul Space Studio.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.