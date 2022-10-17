A beloved RSPCA volunteer who was a shining light for animals and their owners during the Black Summer bushfires has been nominated in an Australia-wide search to find the nation's kindest person.
Leanne Manning was nominated in retailer Black Pepper's World Kindness Day campaign by Batemans Bay store manager Linda Roman Kalnins, and nominations will remain open until October 30.
Ms Manning volunteers with the RSPCA and drives countless kilometres every week deliver food to foster animals prior to their adoptions.
She spent most of the Black Summer period either out rescuing both native and domestic animals and getting them to safety or working at the evacuation centre at the Moruya Showground.
Now, when she's not working with the RSPCA, she visits homeless families in local camping grounds to provide food and blankets for them, and food and medication for their pets.
Ms Manning still suffers flashback from the traumatic events during Black Summer.
"We took in a lot of stressed animals that had been rescues from homes, and helped a lot of distraught people," she said.
"We had horses, cattle, pigs, rabbits, chooks, exotic birds, dogs and cats - anything people could fit in their car or on a trailer came to us.
"I don't think anyone was truly prepared for what was coming, and of course the priority was on saving human lives, but someone needed to look out for the animals."
Leanne has spent the better part of a decade spending time with people doing it tough, and helping them with basic needs for themselves and their pets.
READ ALSO
"People can be too embarrassed or shy to ask for help if they're having financial difficulties, but a lot of people fall on hard times and people are there to help them," she said.
"I got out to North Head campground every few weeks to visit with people, and unfortunately the paralysis ticks are really bad out there.
"I get donations and help from the RSPCA, and I'll give anyone needing tick medication a tablet.
"I know everybody out there, and most of the people end up treating their animals better than themselves."
Ms Manning has spent almost 12 years with the Eurobodalla branch of the RSPCA, many of those out and about with the community, and said the branch was always looking for more volunteers.
"I do a lot of picking up donations, help rehoming animals, and community assistance," she said.
"I'm kind of the go-to-girl for any animal questions people have, or for anyone wanting to know more about the RSPCA.
"Everyone does what they can, and there's no pressure. There's so many more people who need our help, and so many roles available.
"People can help fundraise, we need a dog co-ordinator, and if you ring the president there are heaps of interesting roles where people can help animals in our Shire."
When asked why she loves volunteering, Leanne said she was trying to make the world a better place.
"I get a lot of joy from doing it, and it's so rewarding to know that you've helped someone even in a small way," she said.
"It'd be great if more people would do a kind thing for a person or an animal everyday, because it would make the world a better place, and it costs nothing to do.
"I love the people here, I love all the animals, and I'm so passionate about helping as many people as I can."
Ms Roman Kalnins said Leanne was the first person she thought of when she heard about Black Pepper's campaign.
"I've only met Leanne a couple of times, but I've heard of all the amazing things she does, and I'm amazed at her kindness," she said.
"Leanne works incredibly hard, and when I heard the story of her rescuing animals after the fire, and how she helps people who are homeless and living in caravan parks, I just thought she goes above and beyond."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.