The upcoming Southern NSW Local Health District annual public meeting is a chance for community to ask questions and engage with health leadership and staff.
The meeting includes presentations from the acting board chair, Beth Hoskins and Chief Executive Margaret Bennett, as well as updates from the District's COVID-19 controller and executive leadership team.
Margaret Bennett encouraged interested community members to attend, and to send in questions ahead of the event.
"The APM is an opportunity for us to share Southern NSW Local Health District's recent achievements, future plans and community updates," she said.
Dr Arnagretta Hunter, a physician and cardiologist from the Australian National University's Climate Change Institute, will give a guest presentation titled Life, death and our human future.
"It will be wonderful to welcome in-person guests to this year's meeting after two years of online annual public meetingss due to COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Bennett said.
Southern NSW Local Health District Annual Public Meeting at 2.00pm on Thursday November 3 at the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan.
Anyone wishing to attend should register for a free ticket via Eventbrite: annualpublicmeeting2022.eventbrite.com.au
The event will be livestreamed on the SNSWLHD Facebook page: facebook.com/SNSWLHD/
Questions should be sent in advance to SNSWLHD-YourFeedBack@health.nsw.gov.au
