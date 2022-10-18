Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
St Bernard's Primary School pays tribute to Sisters of St Joseph

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:09am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:30pm
The Sisters of St Joseph were the founding members of St Bernard's Primary School. Photo supplied.

A memorial plaque, which illustrates the timeline of the association between the Sisters of St Joseph and St Bernard's Primary School, has been unveiled.

