A memorial plaque, which illustrates the timeline of the association between the Sisters of St Joseph and St Bernard's Primary School, has been unveiled.
Seven Sisters of St Joseph gathered for a luncheon and assembly display by St Bernard's Primary School students on Friday, October 14.
School principal Johanna Wain said the occasion marked the 85th anniversary of the Sisters of St Joseph, and Catholic education in Batemans Bay.
"They began the school in 1937 and it's their legacy that created the foundation of the school we have today," she said.
"The Sisters who joined with us for the celebration, dedicated their lives to working in our local Catholic schools, our parish and supporting the wider community of Batemans Bay."
St Bernard's last parish nun left Batemans Bay last year.
"Sister Marie was very important to us," Ms Wain said.
"She had an active presence and contributed to the school in a positive and affirming way."
The history of the St Joseph nuns began when Mary MacKillop opened her first school in Penola, South Australia.
That was on the feast of St Joseph, and marked the beginning of the Sisters of St Joseph.
"We acknowledged and thanked the sisters for their dedication and commitment to Catholic education and the support they provided to many in our community," Ms Wain said.
For Ms Wain, the future of Catholic education in Batemans Bay is strong because of the hard work and dedication of nuns like Sister Marie.
"Catholic education is important in providing students with education in an inclusive and faith filled environment," Ms Wain said.
"We support families in nurturing and empowering children to be the best version of themselves, courageous to live their faith."
At the luncheon the sisters spoke fondly of the school and of their time living in the community.
"They commented on how lovely the students are and were impressed with the teachers and the feeling of the school," Ms Wain said.
"When we presented the timeline they were extremely touched that their names were included, alongside some of the work they did."
At the luncheon Ms Wain announced the new St Mary Mackillop Award, which will be presented each year at the Year Six graduation.
Ms Wain said it was another small way the school could pay tribute to the legacy left by the Sisters of St Joseph.
"They were thrilled to hear that their legacy would live on," she said.
