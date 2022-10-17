Two Eurobodalla beaches have been labelled 'poor' in a state-wide report into water quality.
The annual NSW State of the Beaches report assess water quality at beaches and estuaries along almost 600 kilometres of coastline including the Eurobodalla.
Casey's Beach and Surf Beach were two of just seven ocean beaches both labelled 'poor' in the report because of elevated bacterial levels.
The report classifies poor water as being susceptible to faecal pollution and not always suitable for swimming.
The report said microbial water quality at both the beaches had been steadily declining for many years.
It said while heavy rainfall deteriorated water quality, the continual decline of water quality at both sites required further investigation beyond a seasonal change.
Eurobodalla Shire Council is investigating the source of the microbial contamination at Surf Beach, and will begin investigations into the source at Casey's Beach soon.
The report recommended looking for visible signs of pollution such as discoloured water or odour or debris in the water before swimming, and avoiding swimming for three days after heavy rain.
