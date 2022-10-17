Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Pigeon racers close the book on 2022 season

Updated October 17 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:16am
Manny Byrne's pigeons won the final race of the South East Racing Pigeon Combine season.

The South East Racing Pigeon Combine held its last race of the season over the weekend with a 570 kilometre marathon from St. Paul's Station near Hay.

