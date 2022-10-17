Pigeon racers close the book on 2022 season

The South East Racing Pigeon Combine held its last race of the season over the weekend with a 570 kilometre marathon from St. Paul's Station near Hay.
Forty-three pigeons were trucked out to the starting point in western NSW by Brett Anderson for a race conducted instead of a planned Mildura race which was cancelled by pigeon racers in Wollongong.
"The birds were released in ideal weather conditions with a gentle southwest wind blowing," a club spokesperson said.
"First was Manny Byrne of Mossy Point, second was John Mette of Bodalla, and third were Barbie and Mario Magrin of Wallaga Lake."
Byrne's winning birds travelled the distance in seven hours at an average speed of 80km/h.
The race concluded the 2022 season, one which was "hotly contested" according to a club spokesperson.
"We proved when you leave envy and politics at home, everyone can have fun and enjoy success," the spokesperson said.
The club has also received a new home thanks to a group from the Narooma Men's Shed.
Anyone interested in any aspect of pigeon racing can contact the Combines Secretary on 0439708778. New and returning members most welcome.
