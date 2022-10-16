Young Talent
St Bernard's musical
It may just be the musical event of the year: the students of St Bernard's Primary School are performing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The classic story will be told by the children from Prep to Year 6, and positively filled with joy. See the kids sing, act and dance their way through the show this Wednesday and Thursday (October 19-20) - catch the evening performance on either night, or the Thursday matinee. For tickets, get in touch with the school.
Bird Watch
Annual Aussie Bird Count
It's time to look up for a good cause because the Aussie Bird Count is taking flight from today. It is the nation's largest conservation event, and encourages people of all ages to spend just 20 minutes in their favourite outdoor space, counting birds sighted in that period. BirdLife Australia is calling on Aussies to have some feathered-fun by taking part in the Aussie Bird Count from October 17-23, gathering data to help the organisation track and protect native birds along the way.
Diversity Night
Multicultural mateship
Celebrate the cultural diversity of the Eurobodalla Shire, with new friends from across the world. Eurobodalla Multicultural Group invites one and all to their Diversity Night 2022. Part social club and part potluck, the night will bring everyone together for delicious food - there will plenty to go around, though everyone is still welcome welcome to bring a plate. Happening Saturday (October 22) at Moruya RSL hall, 5.30pm. RSVP via text to: 0413 404 156.
Art Event
Love, Hope, Renewal
Get to mosaicking in Moruya, for the next Love Hope Renewal art event. Everyone who calls Moruya home is invited to be part of this community celebration day. Bring along your stories to share and join in a fun community art installation, or just come along and enjoy the free local food and live local music. Simply show up to the SAGE Garden on October 23. 110 Queen St, 10am to 3pm.
Try MTB
Ladies Day
Narooma Mountain Bike Club is inviting local ladies to have a crack at MTB. Next Sunday (October 30) at 10am the club is hosting a free 'come and try' day for both beginners and experienced riders alike. Riders will enjoy free coaching and plenty of mountain biking thrills. Get in touch with Narooma Mountain Bike Club to learn more and register: info@mountainbikenarooma.com
Piano Concerto
Alexander Gadjiev
He is one of Sydney's finest pianists, and soon, Alexander Gadjiev will play Batemans Bay. This rising star of the music world is set to bring an inspiring performance to the local audience, playing the works of Chopin, Spiers, and Schuman. South Coast Music Society is making the show happen, bringing Gadjiev to St Bernards Church, Batehaven, next Sunday (October 30). Get your tickets online with SCMS.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
