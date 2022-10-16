It may just be the musical event of the year: the students of St Bernard's Primary School are performing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The classic story will be told by the children from Prep to Year 6, and positively filled with joy. See the kids sing, act and dance their way through the show this Wednesday and Thursday (October 19-20) - catch the evening performance on either night, or the Thursday matinee. For tickets, get in touch with the school.