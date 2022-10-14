For 80 years, Moruya Surf Life Saving Club has been serving the community and raising up equipped and confident individuals.
Current club president Jane Coppin is just one example.
Jane joined the club as a nipper, and "grew up on the beach".
"A lot my early memories are being here and helping and doing and participating," she said.
"It's helped me grow into who I am."
When her kids were old enough, she signed them up too.
Now Jane, her husband Brad and their three children have all achieved their Bronze Medallion qualifications to patrol the beach.
"We can kit out a whole patrol with just our family," she said.
Sometimes they do. For many years the Coppins have spent Christmas Day patrolling the beach together.
While it is lovely family time, Jane is proud of the way her children have learnt and grown up through the club. It has saved lives.
Both Jane's daughters have had to use their first aid skills to save lives in two separate incidents, neither of which occurred on the beach.
"They just knew how to respond. They didn't have to think about it. I put that down to Surf Lifesaving," Jane said.
"The skills Surf Lifesaving offers are really valuable."
She seems them as "core to our Australian identity".
"Being able to swim in the surf and to recognise hazardous surf conditions is imperative," she said. "It's an essential skill for anyone living in Australia."
While the purpose of the club is to save lives on the beach, there is also the opportunity to compete in surf sports such as rowing.
READ MORE:
One of the highlights of Jane's time in the club was rowing in the winning team at the 2016 George Bass Surfboat Marathon with Brad as the boat's sweep. The crew won six of the seven legs - an "epic and amazing" experience.
The excitement of the win was thrilling, but Jane also just loves the regular weekly patrol.
"It's actually just a lovely way to spend a Sunday morning with your kids on the beach," she said.
"It's forced rest. I get to the beach and I can't fold washing, I can't call people, I just have to be here and watch the beach."
Moruya Surf Life Saving Club turns 80 in 2022 and Jane hopes more community members are inspired to volunteer at the club.
She thinks volunteers gain more than what they give at the club.
Being an active member requires volunteers to patrol on six, four-hour patrols over the summer period stretching from November to April.
Patrolling life guards must train to complete their Bronze Medallion - "building capacity to save lives," Ms Coppin said.
"It's a great thing to be a part of - there's something for everyone."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.