Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Moruya Surf Life Saving Club president Jane Coppin can testify to the benefits of involvement in a surf club

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
October 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya Surf Life Saving Club president Jane Coppin at the patrol deck of the surf club. Picture by James Tugwell.

For 80 years, Moruya Surf Life Saving Club has been serving the community and raising up equipped and confident individuals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.