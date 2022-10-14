Students of St Bernard's Primary School at Batehaven are in the midst of final dress rehearsals for their upcoming musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Teacher and performing arts coordinator Jessica Guthrie is in charge of the largescale production, which showcases the singing, acting and dancing talents of all students, from Kindergarten to Year Six.
Ms Guthrie said the classroom can be a regimented and structured learning environment, which is why it's so important that children are exposed to the creative arts.
"They don't always have an opportunity to express themselves, so this is such an amazing opportunity for the children to showcase their creative side," Ms Guthrie said.
"It allows them to be loud and silly, and to just have some fun. The students get to sing and act and dance, and they really enjoy it."
The creative arts program at St Bernard's includes a musical performance every two years and a dance performance in the off year.
For Ms Guthrie, the challenge this year was sourcing a musical that would work and inspire all of the students, who range in both age and ability.
"There are some students where you can already see they just have that natural talent, some of the voices are incredible," Ms Guthrie said.
"We were able to purchase an already produced junior version of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical, so it was already catered toward this age group and then I picked the songs that I thought would suit the different grades."
The musical is a remade version of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang movie and Ms Guthrie said the students were able to really connect with the story.
"It's about family and connection and rebuilding something that might have been lost. It's also about really treasuring those important things in life," she said.
"For example, the story is about a car that was going to be destroyed and turned into scrap metal. But they recreated it, nurtured it and were able to turn it into something so amazing that it came to life, to eventually save the day."
Ms Guthrie has experienced some special teaching moments on her musical journey with the students.
"That lesson that if you're nervous, don't be, because we're doing this together and you're singing as a team," she said.
"It's a really lovely part of it."
Students not only get to experience performing in front of a live audience, they also get to work behind the scenes.
"We've got Year Five and Year Six students in some of the backstage roles and they're doing absolutely amazing. They are almost like my second brain, " Ms Guthrie said.
For some students this experience is a jumping-off point.
"This is something that would help them to branch toward something like [local theatre group] Bay Theatre Players, where you're then working with older people," Ms Guthrie said.
"This is that foundation. They get to take ownership of their own role, they have their own script books and they have to learn their own lines. These are all things that they have to be responsible for on their own, so it's a really great stepping stone."
St Bernard's Primary School principal Johanna Wain said performing arts like musicals and plays give students a chance to share talents that are uniquely their own.
"It's so great to give kids that opportunity to shine in areas where their talents are," Ms Wain said.
"We're just always looking for different ways that we can showcase their talents.
With COVID-19 regulations and pandemic lockdowns this is the school's first major production in four years.
"We do a performance every year and a musical every second year," Ms Wain said.
"It's about showcasing the talents of our students."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
