Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Bernard's students perform Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Bernard's Primary School students Malachi Condon, Erica Shalders and Jasper Schryver in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical.

Students of St Bernard's Primary School at Batehaven are in the midst of final dress rehearsals for their upcoming musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.