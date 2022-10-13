The Moruya Westpac Helicopter performed a picturesque and dramatic rescue for an injured rock fisherman.
The Westpac Lifesaver 23 crew from Moruya were called to South Durras on Monday October 10 after a man called for help.
The fisherman had been smashed by a big wave and fallen on the rock platform. He had a broken leg and was unable to walk.
The Westpac team landed on the rock platform and airlifted the man to a waiting ambulance at Durras boat ramp.
Sam Wilson is a pilot for the Moruya base and, while he wasn't present for the rescue, said the fisherman was lucky he stayed on the rock platform after the incident.
"He had a broken leg - he couldn't walk, he couldn't swim," Mr Wilson said.
"If the surf was coming in, he would've been in real trouble."
Mr Wilson said preparation was key to staying safe while rock fishing.
He said there were many steps rock fishers could take to minimise the risk of their getting injured or swept away.
"Know your tides," he said. "Don't go fishing in a big swell.
"If you are lucky you get knocked back and stay on the rocks. If you are unlucky, you get knocked off and taken into the waves.
"If you are washed into the water, don't try get back onto the rocks - you will get smashed. Swim away and lie on your back and look at the sky while someone calls for help."
Mr Wilson said rock fishers should always wear life jackets and go with another person.
The lifejacket, while helping with floatation, also traps essential heat, keeping the body warm while in the water.
"You might be able to swim, but if you're in there half an hour you get cold, your legs shut down and you go numb," he said.
"If you have a life jacket and you get washed out, you will be rescued.
"The Westpac helicopter is always poised for immediate response.
"On your own, you are a recipe for disaster."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
