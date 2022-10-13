Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A Westpac Helicopter rescue at Durras is a reminder to rock fishers about the importance of preparation and safety

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:12am, first published October 13 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moruya Westpac helicopter performed a picturesque yet dangerous rescue in Durras. Picture supplied.

The Moruya Westpac Helicopter performed a picturesque and dramatic rescue for an injured rock fisherman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.