Eurobodalla Council is urging animal owners to be more responsible after a recent series of dog attacks on livestock.
The council's environmental health and compliance coordinator Noel Fuller said farmers had been waking up to find their livestock dead from dog attacks during the night.
"Whether it's sheep or calves, pet alpacas or prized animals, the loss of livestock from dog attacks is detrimental to [the farmers'] lives and income," Mr Fuller said.
Mr Fuller urged rural property owners to make sure their dogs were contained within a yard.
"Any dog has the capacity to attack, even though they are domesticated, they're still wild animals," he said.
He has known dogs to roam from their property at night to go on "killing sprees" or "thrill kills" with their owners unaware.
"Dogs have an instinctual drive and get an adrenaline rush when killing animals," he said.
"They also get more confidence when supported in packs of two or more dogs."
Mr Fuller said dogs would amass as they travel through rural properties.
"It begins with neighbouring dogs playing together as mates - one night they might chase livestock, the next night becomes a chase and grab and the following night a chase and kill," Mr Fuller said.
Mr Fuller said the council would act against any dog attacks on livestock or people.
"In the event of a dog attack, Council rangers can prosecute, and livestock owners can take action against the dog owner to recover the cost of lost animals," Mr Fuller said.
"Council enforces legislation under the Animal Companion Act."
Mr Fuller said dog attacks can increase come the warmer months and urged owners to be responsible.
For more information on pet ownership and responsibilities, visit Council's website.
