Plans for 93-lot Moruya residential subdivision on public exhibition

Plans to subdivide a large plot of land in Moruya have been lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council, and are now on public exhibition.
Vantage Pacific Developments lodged the $11 million plans earlier this month.
The proposed development would see an 11.43ha parcel of land east of Francis Street and north of Maluka Avenue divided into 93 low-density residential lots.
The works would also decommission two dams, remove existing trees on the site, and construct an internal road network.
According to paperwork lodged with the council, the site currently has three existing homes that would be kept as part of the plans.
The paperwork outlines three stages of subdivision. Stage one would subdivide the land into three residential lots containing the existing houses and wouldn't require any physical works.
Stage two would create 57 residential lots and stage three would create another 33 residential lots. The plans also have six residue lots and two permanent detention basins.
"The DA has considered the ecological, scientific, cultural and aesthetic values of the site," DA paperwork reads.
"The proposed subdivision takes into consideration the topography, landscape, gradient and natural and manmade attributes of the site.
"The proposal complies with the relevant planning controls and is found to be a site responsive development application that proposes lots in the most suitable location within the site boundaries."
Paperwork prepared by Group Development Services says the development is in the public interest.
"The site is located within an area designated for urban growth," the paperwork reads.
"The proposal will provide more housing choices to meet the housing demand ... (and) contributes to the required infrastructures for the local area.
"The application is therefore considered to be within the public interest and should be supported by the consent authority."
The plans will be on public exhibition until November 8. The relevant paperwork for the plans can be viewed on the council's website.
