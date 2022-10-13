New TAFE course teaches jobseekers how to navigate a changing work environment

A new TAFE short course designed to teach jobseekers how to use tech shills to adapt to a changing workplace will start this month in Batemans Bay.
TAFE NSW is now offering a Statement of Attainment in Use Personal Digital Technology, a five-week course covering everything from using iPads to mastering video meetings.
The course will run at the TAFE NSW Batemans Bay Connected Learning Centre, custom designed to use modern, digitally-enabled technology to offer a wider range of courses and flexible learning.
Students will learn about using digital technology to communicate effectively in the workplace, and also gain insight into operating portable digital devices, such as iPads and laptops.
New research by workforce management solution company, Humanforce, reveals that 74 per cent of frontline employees in Australia believe technology plays a critical role in doing their job.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Business Daphne Tyndall said the rise of virtual meetings and flexible work arrangements meant jobseekers needed to navigate a fresh set of workplace norms.
"With workplaces changing, digital skills are more important than ever," Ms Tyndall said.
"This course will give students the basic, practical skills to build their confidence when entering the workplace or as a pathway to further study at TAFE NSW.
"While it's targeted at jobseekers, it would be great for older people too who want to feel better equipped to use modern technology."
Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber president David Maclachlan welcomed the new course, saying it would help ensure more locals were job-ready during a tough recruitment period for business.
"It's great to see TAFE NSW offering courses at the new campus that will benefit local businesses," Mr Maclachlan said.
"Any course that facilitates getting more locals ready for the workplace is a good and necessary thing on the South Coast right now."
