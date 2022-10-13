Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moruya Swimming Pool to reopen with reduced hours

Updated October 13 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya War Memorial Swimming Pool opens on Monday October 17. Picture supplied.

Moruya War Memorial Swimming Pool is ready for swimmers after hibernating over the winter months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.