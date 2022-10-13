Moruya War Memorial Swimming Pool is ready for swimmers after hibernating over the winter months.
The seasonal pool reopens to the public on Monday October 17, with reduced hours for now.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's aquatics coordinator Mathew Neason said it would be great to have all three of the shire's pools in operation.
The reduced hours are because of a worker shortage at the facility.
Mr Neason said a decision was made to open the pool a week later than previous years to support a recruitment drive.
"With the poor weather it has turned out to be a positive outcome for the community and the pool season will be extended by a week in May," Mr Neason said.
Until more staff come on board, Mr Neason said Moruya pool will be closed on Tuesdays.
READ MORE:
Mr Neason said the council was working with the pools' management company, Aligned Leisure, to grow a workforce.
"We anticipate the pool will be closed on Tuesdays until the end of November," he said.
"By then, new lifeguards and swim teachers have finished their courses and staff availability will increase as year 12 students finish school."
Mr Neason said the Swim and Survive program had been more popular than ever before.
"The interest around swimming lessons as we head to summer has been immense," Mr Neason said.
"The demand for swim programs outweighs the current staff capacity - which is a great problem to have.
"Council continues to work with Aligned Leisure and Training Services NSW to grow the local leisure and aquatics workforce and deliver funded training opportunities."
For anyone interested in attending free lifeguard and swim teacher training to work at one of the shire's pools, contact Lachlan Knight via email for more information: lachlan.knight@alignedleisure.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.