Libraries host quiet hour for those with heightened sensory needs

Eurobodalla Shire Council libraries are now offering a 'sensory-friendly hour' to provide an extra level of comfort for people with heightened sensory needs.
Once a month, library staff will dim the lights, turn off their scanner 'beeps', and minimise noise and distractions throughout the library.
Shire resident Leo Degraaf, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), recently visited Moruya Library during a sensory-friendly hour.
His dad Martin loved the initiative and said a visit to the library was now another activity they could engage and take part in.
"Services like this make it a lot easier for us," he said.
"It also creates awareness for other people in the community to be patient and understanding."
Occupational therapist Gabbie Johnson said neurodevelopment conditions like ASD varied in different people.
"People have differences in their sensory processing capacities and can face a lot of challenges," she said.
"For example, lights can be extremely overwhelming, bright, and painful for some people's eyes.
"There are also people like Leo who are sensitive to noise, which is why he wears headphones all the time."
Ms Johnson said walking into a busy room could be very uncomfortable for people with ASD.
"They have trouble deciphering noise and listening in busy environments," she said.
The sensory-friendly hour is also great for people with other mental-health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety and depression.
"It's less overwhelming; people with chronic anxiety appreciate coming into spaces that are less busy," Ms Johnson said.
"It's nice to know there's a guaranteed safe time to visit without any ruckus."
Eurobodalla Libraries coordinator Samantha Fenton said the shire's libraries should be safe and welcoming spaces for all members of the community.
"We are pleased to offer regular sensory hours where people can visit, borrow, use our sensory-friendly equipment, or just relax in the library space," Ms Fenton said.
Sensory-friendly hour is a regular monthly time for Narooma, Moruya and Batemans Bay libraries to be at their quietest.
"There's lots of different events happening at the libraries and it can get busy, especially around children's story time," Ms Fenton said.
"By offering these designated quieter times, we ensure our spaces are calm and catering to a range of customer needs."
The sensory-friendly hour was adopted in line with the council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan. It runs at Narooma Library from 4-5pm on the second Tuesday of the month, at Moruya Library from 9-10am on the first Wednesday of the month, and at Batemans Bay Library from 9-10am on the third Thursday of the month.
