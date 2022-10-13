Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mental Health Month: Tracey Hicks tells her story

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
October 13 2022 - 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Hicks has suffered from mental-health problems for almost 30 years, but said getting the right help two-and-a-half years ago changed her life. Picture supplied.

Two-and-a-half years ago, Tracey Hicks made a decision that would change her life for the better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.