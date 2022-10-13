Two Canberrans have walked 160 kilometres to Moruya to raise funds for domestic violence support.
Hairdresser Jenni Tarrant OAM and her personal trainer Luke Harvey arrived in Moruya on the afternoon of October 12, enjoying a hard earned fish and chips and champagne by the Deua River.
It was well deserved after walking 182,000 steps over four days since leaving Canberra, navigating flooded campgrounds and even being harassed by a bull.
The pair wanted to walk from Canberra to a place lots of Canberrans had driven too so they could mentally picture the distance.
"A lot of people think it's a big drive to Moruya, so we thought if we walked it, they could compare the drive and understand how big and tough it actually was," Mr Harvey said.
The pair were feeling exhausted and slightly numb upon their arrival in Moruya, however said their joy at the completion of the journey and the cause behind their mission, made every single step worthwhile.
The pair's Walk the Talk initiative is raising funds for Toora Women Inc. - a refuge shelter supporting women and survivors of domestic violence - and Act for Kids - an Australian Children's Charity helping prevent and care for sufferers of child abuse and neglect.
Funds raised will be split evenly between the two causes.
"The pain and exhaustion of this walk is minimal compared to the physical and mental torment suffered by those surviving family violence, sexual abuse and neglect," Ms Tarrant said.
She is a survivor of sexual, physical and emotional abuse and suffered PTSD as a result of her experience. She hopes the Walk the Talk initiative will assist in raising awareness, and bringing help to women and children who are hurt, isolated or feel helpless.
As of October 13, the Walk the Talk initiative has raised more than $30,000.
Mr Harvey said the highlight of the walk had been the many farmers and strangers who had helped them out, asked them questions and given to the cause.
READ MORE:
"Amazing people along the way stop and give us random donations - which is incredible," he said.
"People who know nothing about it were still getting onboard."
He is Ms Tarrant's personal trainer, and said he was proud to walk with her on the journey.
"Jenni deliberately selects physical feats of endurance, which fall outside of her comfort zone," Mr Harvey said.
"She always pushes herself mentally and physically during her fundraisers in order to raise awareness around the causes she is standing for. She loves completing them so she can give funds raised to the vulnerable in our community."
She has previously raised funds by hiking the Kokoda Track, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and riding across Mongolia on a horse.
Donations can be made through the Walk the Talk page.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.