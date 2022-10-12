Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vets have warned of a surge in tick outbreaks due to wet weather and warm temperatures

Updated October 12 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pet owners are being urged to be on the look out for paralysis ticks on domestic animals this season. Photo: Jay Cronan

Vets are warning recent wet weather could lead to a terrible tick season this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.