Eurobodalla grade 12s were among more than 76,000 students across NSW to begin the HSC with English Paper 1 on Wednesday October 12.
Kasarni Small, who topped the St Peter's College Broulee cohort in English Advanced, said it didn't feel real that the HSC had finally arrived.
"It feels like I am still going to be memorising my quotes tonight, and rewriting prepared essays," she said.
"It's weird to think I won't.
"All this year of study has come to an end in that one essay."
The Advanced English exam asked students to respond to six unseen stimuli, comparing and contrasting the prompts and how they portrayed the human experience. They then had to write an essay on the topic of 'the human experience' using their selected text. St Peter's students wrote about George Orwell's novel 1984.
All this had to be done in 90 minutes.
There were sighs of relief, skyward exclamations of pain, students shaking out their writing hands and the buzz of excitement as friends discussed answers when the St Peter's cohort left the exam room.
Students from the college said the exam was difficult, not least because of the amount of writing required.
"I found it really hard," Brock de Winter said.
"My forearm ended up killing in the first hour."
The students said the unseen texts were always challenging to prepare for.
"Looking at the scope of what they could ask - those past questions are all so different," Kasarni said.
"You can't study for it, you just have to go in and hope.
"You try grapple some meaning from it."
Both Kasarni and Brock said Clancy Paine's 2019 photograph Daisy in a Dust Storm - supplied as a text - was the hardest stimulus to try and address. The photograph depicts a young girl in a dress on a bicycle in the middle of a dust storm among the red dirt of Australia.
"You had to compare the image to a long article and talk about humans and their connections to nature," Brock said.
"It was really hard."
The English Standard paper, which was sat simultaneously, gave students different texts, but also asked them to engage with the theme of the human experience.
Drew Hubbard sat the paper and tried to write as much as he could about the different texts he was given.
"I tried to get down whatever I could see that was there - just trying to find as much connection to the question as possible," Drew said.
"I tried to bring out as many techniques from the text as I could."
The HSC exams finish Friday November 4.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
